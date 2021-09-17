.

Insomnium Premiere 'The Wanderer' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-17-2021

Insomnium celebrated the releasing of their new EP "Argent Moon" today (September 17th) by sharing a music video for their brand new single "The Wanderer".

Frontman Niilo Sevanen had this to say, "'The Wanderer' is the fourth and final song on our 'Argent Moon' EP. Composition by Markus Vanhala and lyrics by yours truly.

"Our goal on this EP was to try a bit different kind of songs and in this sense I believe 'The Wanderer' excels. I don't think it really resembles any other song we have done before, yet it still sounds like Insomnium.

"The video was shot on Suomenlinna fortress island in Helsinki." Watch it below:

