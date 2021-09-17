Insomnium celebrated the releasing of their new EP "Argent Moon" today (September 17th) by sharing a music video for their brand new single "The Wanderer".
Frontman Niilo Sevanen had this to say, "'The Wanderer' is the fourth and final song on our 'Argent Moon' EP. Composition by Markus Vanhala and lyrics by yours truly.
"Our goal on this EP was to try a bit different kind of songs and in this sense I believe 'The Wanderer' excels. I don't think it really resembles any other song we have done before, yet it still sounds like Insomnium.
"The video was shot on Suomenlinna fortress island in Helsinki." Watch it below:
Insomnium Deliver 'The Conjurer' Video
Infected Rain Announce Tour With Eluveitie and Insomnium
Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release-- more
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Insomnium Premiere 'The Wanderer' Video
The Tragically Hip Share Alternate Version Of 'Fiddler's Green'
VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album
Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Bucket List
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'
Exodus Deliver 'Clickbait' Lyric Video
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release
Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour