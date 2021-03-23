Acid Dad Take Fans On A Psychedelic 'BBQ' With New Single

Acid Dad have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "BBQ". The song comes from the Brooklyn psychedelic rock band's forthcoming sophomore album.
The new studio album will be entitled "Take It From The Dead" and is set to hit stores on June 11th via Greenway Records / The Reverberation Appreciation Society.
Sean Fahey had this to say about the new single, "BBQ was one of the first songs written for the album. I wrote it after reading about the woman who called the cops on an innocent Black family having a barbecue in Oakland. It's been a permanent fixture on our set list for a hot minute." Watch the video below:
