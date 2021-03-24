3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Not Enough

3 Doors Down are releasing 20th Anniversary Editions of their blockbuster "The Better Life" album this week and to celebrate we asked frontman Brad Arnold to tell us the story behind some of the songs. Today he tells us about "Not Enough". Here is the story:

I'm not much of a sit in the studio and write kind of guy. I write when I'm outside cutting grass or something. Back when were teenagers I used to drive a tractor and cut grass at a refinery around all the tank fields. I wrote a lot of songs sitting out on that tractor. I guess it was just the constant hum of the motor or whatever and I would just sit there and sing. And "Not Enough"...if you listen to the lyrics you can tell that it's kind of related to going to work and stuff. It's kind of a working man's rock song. And I just wrote that song riding around on a tractor in a tank field.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Duck and Run

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Kryptonite

3 Doors Down Gearing Up For Final 3 X Live Show

3 Doors Down Expand The Better Life For 20th Anniversary

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Releases 'Wicked Man'

Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin

3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour

News > 3 Doors Down



