3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour

3 Doors Down have announced that they will be launching a U.S. amphitheater tour this summer to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their blockbuster debut album "The Better Life".

The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour will feature Seether as direct support on select dates, while others stops will feature Theory Of A Deadman, guest Chayce Beckham, Blackberry Smoke, or Koe Wetzel..

Frontman Brad Arnold had this to say, "Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released The Better Life.

"That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer.

"It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!" See the dates below:

The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

06.26.21 - Island Grove Regional Park - Greeley, CO -07.17.21 - The Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH - (special guest Seether)07.18.21 - Corbin Arena - Corbin, KY - (special guest Seether)07.22.21 - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square - New Orleans, LA - (special guest Seether)07.23.21 - The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL - (special guest Seether)07.24.21 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL - (special guest Seether)07.29.21 - Brookshire Grocery Arena - Bossier City, LA - (special guest Seether)07.30.21 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland - Sugarland, TX - (special guest Seether)07.31.21 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX - (special guest Seether)08.05.21 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL - (special guest Seether)08.06.21 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN - (special guest Seether)08.07.21 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI - (special guest Seether)08.12.21 - Stir Cove Casino - Council Bluffs, IA - (special guest Seether)08.13.21 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, MN - (special guest Candlebox)08.14.21 - Sky Dancer Casino - Belcourt, ND - (special guest Seether)08.19.21 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY - (special guest Seether)08.20.21 - MECU Pavilion - Baltimore, MD - (special guest Seether)08.21.21 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA - (special guest Seether)08.27.21 - Harrah's Resort SoCal - Funner, CA - (special guest Theory Of A Deadman)08.28.21 - The Event Center at Harrah's AK Chin Casino - Maricopa, AZ - (special guest Theory Of A Deadman)08.29.21 - Vino Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA - (special guest Theory Of A Deadman)08.31.21 - San Jose Civic Theater - San Jose, CA - (special guest Seether)09.02.21 - Rolling Hills Casino - Corning, CA - (special guest Seether)09.03.21 - Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV - (special guest Seether)09.05.21 - Fremont Street Experience - Las Vegas, NV - (special guest Seether)09.07.21 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT - (special guest Seether)09.08.21 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO - (special guest Seether)09.10.21 - The Rust Belt - East Moline, IL - (special guest Chayce Beckham)09.11.21 - Allegan County Fair - Allegan, MI - (special guest Chayce Beckham)09.12.21 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO - (special guest Chayce Beckham)09.23.21 - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS - (special guest Seether)09.24.21 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR - (special guest Seether)09.25.21 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN - (special guest Seether)09.30.21 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH - (special guest Blackberry Smoke)10.01.21 - Bold Point Park - Providence, RI - (special guest Blackberry Smoke)10.02.21 - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT - TBA10.07.21 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC - (special guest Koe Wetzel)10.08.21 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC - (special guest Koe Wetzel)10.09.21 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA - (special guest Koe Wetzel)10.14.21 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL - (special guest Seether)10.15.21 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL - (special guest Seether)10.16.21 - iThink Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL - (special guest Seether)

Related Stories

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: The Better Life

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Loser

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Not Enough

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Duck and Run

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Kryptonite

3 Doors Down Gearing Up For Final 3 X Live Show

3 Doors Down Expand The Better Life For 20th Anniversary

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Releases 'Wicked Man'

Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin

News > 3 Doors Down



