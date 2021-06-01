3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour

3 Doors Down have announced that they will be launching a U.S. amphitheater tour this summer to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their blockbuster debut album "The Better Life".
The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour will feature Seether as direct support on select dates, while others stops will feature Theory Of A Deadman, guest Chayce Beckham, Blackberry Smoke, or Koe Wetzel..
Frontman Brad Arnold had this to say, "Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released The Better Life.
"That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer.
"It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!" See the dates below:
