3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: The Better Life

3 Doors Down are releasing 20th Anniversary Editions of their blockbuster "The Better Life" album this week and to celebrate we asked frontman Brad Arnold to tell us the story behind some of the songs. Today he tells us about "The Better Life". Here is the story:

I would have liked "The Better Life" to be a single back then. Which is a lot of the reason why we decided to remaster it and put it out as a single now. That song deserved to be a single.

I like going onto YouTube sometimes and reading comments about some of the songs, especially when you just put them out. So we just remastered "The Better Life" and put a lyric video out about it. That seems to be what everybody likes now, is lyric videos.

People are pretty good about all of our songs but haters will always be like the first two or three comments. Now, this song was remastered but it's literally the title track off our first record. And one of the first comments was, "This is not their original sound." (big laughs) I got a little chuckle out of that one. But I'm glad we're putting it out as a single now cuz it's just a fun song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch the XX Mix lyric video for yourself below and learn more about the album here

