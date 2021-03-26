3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: The Better Life

3 Doors Down are releasing 20th Anniversary Editions of their blockbuster "The Better Life" album this week and to celebrate we asked frontman Brad Arnold to tell us the story behind some of the songs. Today he tells us about "The Better Life". Here is the story:
I would have liked "The Better Life" to be a single back then. Which is a lot of the reason why we decided to remaster it and put it out as a single now. That song deserved to be a single.
I like going onto YouTube sometimes and reading comments about some of the songs, especially when you just put them out. So we just remastered "The Better Life" and put a lyric video out about it. That seems to be what everybody likes now, is lyric videos.
People are pretty good about all of our songs but haters will always be like the first two or three comments. Now, this song was remastered but it's literally the title track off our first record. And one of the first comments was, "This is not their original sound." (big laughs) I got a little chuckle out of that one. But I'm glad we're putting it out as a single now cuz it's just a fun song.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch the XX Mix lyric video for yourself below
3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Loser
3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Not Enough
3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Duck and Run
3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Kryptonite
3 Doors Down Gearing Up For Final 3 X Live Show
3 Doors Down Expand The Better Life For 20th Anniversary
3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Releases 'Wicked Man'
Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin
3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more
