3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Loser

3 Doors Down are releasing 20th Anniversary Editions of their blockbuster "The Better Life" album this week and to celebrate we asked frontman Brad Arnold to tell us the story behind some of the songs. Today he tells us about "Loser". Here is the story:

"Loser" was a song that I originally wrote about a buddy of mine that I grew up with. And I wasn't calling him a loser but when a bunch of teenagers grow up together in a little town, everybody gets into their share of stuff. We all got into a share of stuff.

He got into drugs a little more than anyone else and I could just see how his personality changed. I wasn't calling him a loser, I was just seeing how his self-reflection changed. I was writing how I thought he saw himself. Sometimes you get in a rut and I saw it later in myself when I got in a rut with addiction, you do kind of see how every person that gets close, they just seem to kind of push you further down into your hole or over your edge or however you want to compare it. So that song was just written about a friend that was seeing himself through such a negative light. Thankfully he's all good now.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

