Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared two new songs from his forthcoming Mammoth WVH solo album, which is self-titled and set to be released on June 11th.

Van Halen released the new tracks, "Don't Back Down" and "Think It Over", to show the different styles of music found on the upcoming album and has also released a video for "Don't Back Down".

He debuted the solo project with the release of the song and video "Distance", which also acted as a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen and is a bonus track on the forthcoming album.

Stream "Think It Over" here and watch the "Don't Back Down" video below:

