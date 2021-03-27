Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang says that the Grammy Award's request to have him perform "Eruption" as a tribute to his late father on this year's program did not feel right to him.
Wolfgang had previous revealed that the Recording Academy had asked him to perform his father's signature guitar solo ("Eruption") during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards and he declined the invitation.
He spoke with Rolling Stone about the decision. He said, "It just seemed like kind of a tone-deaf ask. It just didn't feel right. And I think some people are, like, 'Well, you should have just f***ing done it anyway.'
"And I don't think they were really thinking about the emotional attachment to it. And just the fact that it isn't the right thing to do and something I'm not comfortable with.
"I'll always be here to champion my father and to further his legacy to the ends of the earth. I'm a little biased, but I think you cannot argue the impact that three guitar players had on the history of the instrument. And that's Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix, and my dad. And so when something like this happens, you think he would be deserving of a bit more time."
