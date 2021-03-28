.

A Crime Called Make 'Tidal Waves' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-28-2021

A Crime Called A New Path cover art courtesy TAG

Italian alt-rockers A Crime Called have released a music video for their track "Tidal Waves". The song is the second single from their recently released album "A New Path".

Andrea Verdi had the following to say about the track, ""In a period of lock down and restrictions, we find ourselves making a virtue of necessity. Days, life and love is going up and down like a tide. 'Tidal Waves' fully respect the difficult period that unites us all together."

The band said of the album, "A New Path is an album which describes the courageous approach of the band, that have collaborated with different producers in each song to obtain a new result in terms of sound.

"A New Path is our personal musical experience, with a travel around the World started some years ago in New York with the producer Dan Korneff. This album is a mix of genius and passion, with the contribution of many professionals of the music industry. We can't wait to show you our new stuff!" Watch the video below:


