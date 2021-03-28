.

The Meteors Spend 'A Night In The Tombs' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Meteors Skull N Bones cover art courtesy Glass Onyon

The Meteors have released a music video for their new single "A Night In The Tombs", which is a track from their brand new studio album "Skull N Bones".

The video for "A Night In The Tombs" featured of brand new footage shot while the members are in quarantine and mixed with live footage of the band from older shows.

Skull N Bones is part 1 of a planned double album with part 2, entitled The Curse Of Blood N Bones, coming later this year. Watch the new video below:


Related Stories


The Meteors Spend 'A Night In The Tombs' With New Video

News > The Meteors

advertisement
Day In Rock

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Joe Strummer- Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Acoustic EP- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more

Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more

Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica

Joe Strummer 'I Fought The Law' Video Released

The Meteors Spend 'A Night In The Tombs' With New Video

Skeletal Remains Share Track From 'Desolate Isolation' Demo Reissue

A Crime Called Make 'Tidal Waves' With New Video

Singled Out: The Undertaking's No Friends

Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang

Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP