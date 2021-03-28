The Meteors Spend 'A Night In The Tombs' With New Video

The Meteors have released a music video for their new single "A Night In The Tombs", which is a track from their brand new studio album "Skull N Bones".

The video for "A Night In The Tombs" featured of brand new footage shot while the members are in quarantine and mixed with live footage of the band from older shows.

Skull N Bones is part 1 of a planned double album with part 2, entitled The Curse Of Blood N Bones, coming later this year. Watch the new video below:

Related Stories

News > The Meteors



