Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams

Staind have announced that they will be releasing their comeback show as a live album and have also revealed details for two special livestream events.

The new record, their first new album released in nine years, will be entitled "Live: It's Been Awhile" and is set to be released on May 7th. It was captured during the band's the comeback show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October of 2019.

They will be celebrating the release of the live album by launching The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series with a stream of the Foxwoods concert on May 1st.

Aaron Lewis had this to say, "These were the first grouping of shows we played together in 2019, when we were gearing up for what was to be a very busy 2020...that never happened. I'm glad we captured that energy here and can share it with those who couldn't be at Foxwoods."



The second show in the series will be a celebration of the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster album "Break The Cycle", where they will be performing the album in full during the streaming event on May 8th.

The 20th Anniversary Of Break The Cycle show will be streamed from Mill 1 in Open Square in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Aaron said, "Our first show together in 1995 was at a now defunct bar called the Waterfront in Holyoke.

"We played mostly covers, because that's what you had to do back then. Turns out The Waterfront is two miles from where we did this. Here we are, two miles down the road, 26 years later, celebrating the anniversary of the album that helped us break though 20 years ago and altered our lives forever." Watch a trailer for the streaming series below:

