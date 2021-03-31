Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video

Atreyu have premiered a music video for their brand new track "Underrated". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Baptize", which is due June 4th.

The band had this to say about the song and video, "We've never been handed a golden ticket and never been given a free ride to the top of the mountain.

"We've worked our asses off for over 20 years to get to where we are, and this is only just the beginning. Our video for 'Underrated' is an example of how hard we worked to bring a live show to your living room.

"This video contains footage from our global livestream event combined with video content created by our very own Porter McKnight." Watch the video below:

