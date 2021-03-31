.

Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-31-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Atreyu album cover art

Atreyu have premiered a music video for their brand new track "Underrated". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Baptize", which is due June 4th.

The band had this to say about the song and video, "We've never been handed a golden ticket and never been given a free ride to the top of the mountain.

"We've worked our asses off for over 20 years to get to where we are, and this is only just the beginning. Our video for 'Underrated' is an example of how hard we worked to bring a live show to your living room.

"This video contains footage from our global livestream event combined with video content created by our very own Porter McKnight." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video

Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Atreyu Recruit Blink-182's Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Atreyu Officially Parted Ways With Frontman Alex Varkatzas 2020 In Review

Atreyu Announce Carry The Fire Livestreams

Atreyu Release 'Save Us' Video

Atreyu Officially Part Ways With Frontman Alex Varkatzas

Atreyu Reportedly Part Ways With Signer Alex Varkatzas

Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room

Atreyu Dedicate New 'Super Hero' Video To Covid-19 Heroes

News > Atreyu

advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022- more

Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more

Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate

Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon

Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022

Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

The Eagles' 'Millennium Concert' Gets Vinyl Release

Cream Announce Vinyl Debut Of Goodbye Tour Show

Singled Out: Casey Hensley's If I Pray