Cream Announce Vinyl Debut Of Goodbye Tour Show

(hennemusic) Cream will release the debut vinyl edition of their 1968 concert recording, "Live At The Forum", on April 23rd. A series of tracks from an October 19, 1968 show at the famed Los Angeles venue were originally included on the band's 1969 album, "Goodbye", and the full performance finally surfaced last year on the four-CD set, "Goodbye Tour Live 1968."
Now, the first standalone vinyl offering of The Forum event will be made available as a limited-edition 2LP blue vinyl set that presents all 10 songs from the stop on the group's farewell tour.
The record was produced by Bill Levenson, with Kevin Reeves mastering the tapes from the original 1968 analog mix reels. With Cream, Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton set the template for not only the 'supergroup' but also the "power trio."
"Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together," says Clapton. "Any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time. So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever.... And we did....just going for the moon every time we played." Read more and stream "Sunshine Of Your Love" from the show here.
Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Cream Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Crossroads'
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80 2019 In Review
Cream Announce Goodbye Tour Live 1968 Box Set
Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker
Rock Stars Pay Tribute To Cream's Ginger Baker
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80
Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022- more
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate
Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon
Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022
Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video
KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction
The Eagles' 'Millennium Concert' Gets Vinyl Release
Cream Announce Vinyl Debut Of Goodbye Tour Show
Singled Out: Casey Hensley's If I Pray