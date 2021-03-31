.

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

Keavin Wiggins | 03-31-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steve Vai video still

Members of KISS, Foo Fighters, Korn, Ghost, Bon Jovi, Faith No More and others have donated items for Roadie Relief auction with Steve Vai just donating an Ibanez Jem Jr. that he will be signing to the winning bidder along with a 20 minute Zoom call.

Chad Ward founded Roadie Relief to help bring the industry together to provide ongoing support to live event workers and so has organized, with 32auctions.com, to launch unique, music focused auctions.

Their second auction, live now through April 14th, includes incredible donations from members of some of the biggest names in rock and metal. See the full list of items up for auction here and watch a intro video from Steve Vai about the auction below:


Related Stories


KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

Steve Vai Guests On The Jay Jay French Connection Podcast

Steve Vai, Yngwie, Zakk Wylde's Generation Axe Announce Album

Jeff Berlin Announces Joe Frazier EP Featuring Steve Vai And More

News > Steve Vai

advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022- more

Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more

Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate

Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon

Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022

Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

The Eagles' 'Millennium Concert' Gets Vinyl Release

Cream Announce Vinyl Debut Of Goodbye Tour Show

Singled Out: Casey Hensley's If I Pray