KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

Members of KISS, Foo Fighters, Korn, Ghost, Bon Jovi, Faith No More and others have donated items for Roadie Relief auction with Steve Vai just donating an Ibanez Jem Jr. that he will be signing to the winning bidder along with a 20 minute Zoom call.

Chad Ward founded Roadie Relief to help bring the industry together to provide ongoing support to live event workers and so has organized, with 32auctions.com, to launch unique, music focused auctions.

Their second auction, live now through April 14th, includes incredible donations from members of some of the biggest names in rock and metal. See the full list of items up for auction here and watch a intro video from Steve Vai about the auction below:

