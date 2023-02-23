Steve Vai Explains Ozzy Osbourne Album Comments

album covers

Steve Vai took to social media to add some context and more details after he made headlines by commenting in an interview that he was "sitting on a whole Ozzy [Osbourne] record". clarified his recent comments that he had enough material recorded with Ozzy Osbourne for a full album.

Vai wrote, "In a recent interview I spoke a bit carelessly about 'Sitting on an entire Ozzy album' and then the clickbait headlines went viral. To clarify, Ozzy and I got together back around 96 and spent some time trying to come up with some potential songs for an album that he already had half recorded.

"That record later came out as 'Ozzmosis'. We demoed a handful of tracks and then there was a bunch of tracks I built for him to check out. He ended up picking one song to use on his album and that's 'My Little Man'. It was re-recorded with his band, and it came out great.

"Only one other demoed track from those sessions had an Ozzy scratch vocal on it and I handed in all the Master demo tapes to the label and kept safety tapes of the tracks I personally built. All in all, there was (is) enough music for a whole record, but those songs would require re-recording. The demos are bumpy road maps but not the goal.

"I, like many Ozzy fans, would love if there was a secret hidden Ozzy album somewhere, only to be revealed to our surprised ears at a future time, but it wouldn't come from those sessions. So sorry for the confusion."

Related Stories

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial

Ozzy Osbourne Recorded A Full Album With Steve Vai

KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To His Grammy Wins

Steve Vai Explains Ozzy Osbourne Album Comments

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial

Ozzy Osbourne Recorded A Full Album With Steve Vai

KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To His Grammy Wins

More Ozzy Osbourne News