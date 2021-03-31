Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video

Lamb Of God has shared a stream of a new video, "Resurrection Man (Live)," which comes from the just released three-disc deluxe version of their self-titled album.
The clip comes from the "Lamb Of God: Live From Richmond, VA" portion of the release that features the original studio album, along with two bonus tracks, plus audio and DVD of the a live performance of the album.
Mark Morton had this to say, "'Resurrection Man' has been a fun song to watch the fan reaction to and A fun one to play live for the first time. We wrote the music for that song quickly and spontaneously in pretty much an afternoon in our jam room.
"Willie freestyled the opening riff and we built from there. Sometimes it's cool to just let stuff flow without overthinking things to death. I feel like 'Resurrection Man' is a great example of that." Watch the video below:
