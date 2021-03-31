The Eagles' 'Millennium Concert' Gets Vinyl Release

(hennemusic) The Eagles will release "The Millennium Concert" on vinyl for the first time as a standalone package on April 2nd. The 2LP set delivers a dozen tracks from the band's December 31, 1999 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which featured 29 tunes from the group's extensive catalog.
The material was originally issued as part of the 2000 box set, "Selected Works: 1972-1999", and later appeared on the band's extensive 2018 collection, "Legacy."
The Los Angeles gig followed two shows in Las Vegas as the group performed at the end of 1999. The Eagles will also release two more vinyl packages on April 2, including 1980's "Eagles Live" and 2007's "Long Road Out Of Eden." See the tracklisting and stream "Hotel California" from the show here.
