L.A. Guns Stream Song From 'Cocked & Loaded Live'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-01-2021

L.A. Guns album cover art

L.A. Guns have shared a stream of their performance of "Malaria", which comes from their forthcoming "Cocked & Loaded Live" album that is set for released on July 9th.

The album captured the new album during a special livestream performance last November to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the band's hit sophomore album "Cocked And Loaded".

The band, Phil Lewis, Tracii Guns, Ace Von Johnson, Johnny Martin, and Scotty Coogan, took the stage at Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV and performed the tracks from the classic album. Stream "Malaria" below:


