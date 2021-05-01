L.A. Guns Stream Song From 'Cocked & Loaded Live'

L.A. Guns have shared a stream of their performance of "Malaria", which comes from their forthcoming "Cocked & Loaded Live" album that is set for released on July 9th.
The album captured the new album during a special livestream performance last November to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the band's hit sophomore album "Cocked And Loaded".
The band, Phil Lewis, Tracii Guns, Ace Von Johnson, Johnny Martin, and Scotty Coogan, took the stage at Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV and performed the tracks from the classic album. Stream "Malaria" below:
L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event
L.A. Guns Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Let You Down'
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels
Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album
L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP
Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups
Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose
Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps
Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more.
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video
The Damned Truth Announce Tour With King King
Burning Witches Reveal 'The Witch Of The North' Video
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Siege of Sarajevo Concert Screenplay
Serj Tankian Releases 'Rumi' Video
A Killer's Confession Release New Video and Announce Tour
Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall
L.A. Guns Stream Song From 'Cocked & Loaded Live'