L.A. Guns Stream Song From 'Cocked & Loaded Live'

L.A. Guns have shared a stream of their performance of "Malaria", which comes from their forthcoming "Cocked & Loaded Live" album that is set for released on July 9th.

The album captured the new album during a special livestream performance last November to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the band's hit sophomore album "Cocked And Loaded".

The band, Phil Lewis, Tracii Guns, Ace Von Johnson, Johnny Martin, and Scotty Coogan, took the stage at Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV and performed the tracks from the classic album. Stream "Malaria" below:

Related Stories

L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event

L.A. Guns Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Let You Down'

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP

Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

News > L.A. Guns



