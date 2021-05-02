Mesa, Az rockers Authority Zero released a brand new EP entitled 'The Back Nine," which was produced by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth).
Frontman Jason Devore had the following to say about the new release, "The Back Nine EP is a catalogue of five songs that exude heavy rhythm, melodies, and a strong and passionate lyrical content.
"They are songs directed toward right and wrong with intent to lift people up with hopes of a better future and mindset during our recent events and darker times." Stream it here.
Authority Zero 'Fire Off Another' With New Lyric Video
The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu Get Visual For 'Catastrophe'- Hooters' Eric Bazilian Takes Fans Back To The 80s With New Video- more
All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Screenplay- Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall- more
Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour
Atreyu Get Visual For 'Catastrophe'
Hooters' Eric Bazilian Takes Fans Back To The 80s With New Video
Gentle Giant Share Video For Steve Wilson Remix Of 'Just The Same'
Suzi Quatro Asks 'Do Ya Dance' With New Video
Authority Zero Streaming New EP 'The Back Nine'
Scarlett O'Hara Return With 'Friction' Video
Singled Out: Loz Campbell's What Are You Doing It For?