Authority Zero Streaming New EP 'The Back Nine'

Mesa, Az rockers Authority Zero released a brand new EP entitled 'The Back Nine," which was produced by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth).

Frontman Jason Devore had the following to say about the new release, "The Back Nine EP is a catalogue of five songs that exude heavy rhythm, melodies, and a strong and passionate lyrical content.

"They are songs directed toward right and wrong with intent to lift people up with hopes of a better future and mindset during our recent events and darker times." Stream it here.



