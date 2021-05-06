Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar recalled how he reconnected with former bandmate Eddie Van Halen in the months before the guitar legend's death and also spoke about their final conversation.
The former Van Halen frontman appearance on Matt Pinfield's New & Approved show on the Los Angeles radio station KLOS and explained how he tried to reach Eddie via various people including the band's manager Irving Azoff and Alex Van Halen, but it was mutual friend, George Lopez, who encourage him to call Eddie directly.
Hagar shared, "George Lopez calls me, and he's a dear friend too. And he goes, 'Sam, you've gotta call Eddie,' and blah blah blah. I said, 'I tried to reach him.' [He says], 'Here's his number. I just talked to him. He loves you, man. He loves you.' And I said, 'Wow. Okay.' I call him, and he's going, 'What took you so long?' I'm going, 'Well, I called Al. I called this guy. I called that [guy].' And he goes, 'Well, you didn't call me.' And I said, 'Well, I'm calling you now.' And we just burst out laughing.
"And we just had a real nice relationship for probably four or five months, and then, all of a sudden, he wasn't returning the texts and he wasn't returning my calls and I wasn't getting no response for about a month. It was heartbreaking, 'cause I knew. And then one time I said, 'Hey, dude. What the f***? You didn't give me no love.' And he goes, 'Man, I've been in the hospital.' And I'm, like, 'Oh, f***.' And then that was the last I heard [from] him." Watch the full interview below:
Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward
Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute '4 Edward'
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online
Wolfgang Van Halen Has Material For Second Mammoth WVH Album
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen- Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen
Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released
Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons
Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video
Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering
Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video
Drown This City Deliver 'Borderline Existence'
Styx Return With 'Crash Of The Crown'