(hed) p.e. Announce EP and Summer Tour

(hed) p.e. have announced that they will releasing a brand new EP entitled "Sandmine” EP” on July 23rd, and they will be hitting the road for a headlining summer tour.
Frontman Jared Gomes had this to say, After the success of 'Class of 2020', we wanted to give the fans more of what they wanted! The pandemic, the election, the reaction, the pending birth of my daughter...all these experiences fueled the inspiration for Sandmine. The title itself names a brutal place where only the strong survive and few are able to escape.
On 'Class of 2020' we went back to our roots with the back-to-basics approach; but on this one we mixed all those elements together with our signature G-Punk sound and a pissed off ‘Sandmine’ was born. I cannot wait for the world to hear this one."
The band will be launching their summer tour the same day the EP is released, July 23rd, in Las Vegas at Backstage Bar & Billiards and will wrap up the trek on August 29th in Pipestem, WV at Metal In The Mountains. See the dates below:
07/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
07/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's
07/25 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
07/27 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
07/28 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
07/29 - Janesville, WI - Back Bar
07/30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
07/31 - Chersterfield, MI - Diesel
08/01 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory
08/03 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
08/04 - Kansasville, WI - LIVE @ 1175
08/05 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater
08/06 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Rockstar Lounge
08/07 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
08/08 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
08/10 - St. Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic
08/11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
08/12 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
08/13 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
08/14 - Indianapolis, IL - Emerson Theater
08/15 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault
08/18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live
08/19 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
08/20 - Leesburg, VA - Tally HO
08/21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
08.22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
08/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
08/24 - Altoona, PA - McGarvey's
08/25 - Binghamton, NY - The Cave
08/26 - Chicopee, MA - Geraldines
08/27 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall
08/28 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties
08/29 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains
(Hed) P.E. Returning To Classic Sound With 'Class Of 2020' Album
(Hed) P.E Returning Home At Last For SRH Fest Performance
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
(hed) p.e. Announce EP and Summer Tour
Singled Out: Daytona Starsky's Gasoline
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers
Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between' And Announce Album
Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains Coming This Summer
Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons Perform Fleetwood Mac Classic
Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series