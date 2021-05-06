(hed) p.e. Announce EP and Summer Tour

(hed) p.e. have announced that they will releasing a brand new EP entitled "Sandmine” EP” on July 23rd, and they will be hitting the road for a headlining summer tour.

Frontman Jared Gomes had this to say, After the success of 'Class of 2020', we wanted to give the fans more of what they wanted! The pandemic, the election, the reaction, the pending birth of my daughter...all these experiences fueled the inspiration for Sandmine. The title itself names a brutal place where only the strong survive and few are able to escape.

On 'Class of 2020' we went back to our roots with the back-to-basics approach; but on this one we mixed all those elements together with our signature G-Punk sound and a pissed off ‘Sandmine’ was born. I cannot wait for the world to hear this one."

The band will be launching their summer tour the same day the EP is released, July 23rd, in Las Vegas at Backstage Bar & Billiards and will wrap up the trek on August 29th in Pipestem, WV at Metal In The Mountains. See the dates below:

07/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

07/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

07/25 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

07/27 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

07/28 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

07/29 - Janesville, WI - Back Bar

07/30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

07/31 - Chersterfield, MI - Diesel

08/01 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

08/03 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

08/04 - Kansasville, WI - LIVE @ 1175

08/05 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

08/06 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Rockstar Lounge

08/07 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

08/08 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

08/10 - St. Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic

08/11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

08/12 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

08/13 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

08/14 - Indianapolis, IL - Emerson Theater

08/15 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault

08/18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live

08/19 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

08/20 - Leesburg, VA - Tally HO

08/21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

08.22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

08/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

08/24 - Altoona, PA - McGarvey's

08/25 - Binghamton, NY - The Cave

08/26 - Chicopee, MA - Geraldines

08/27 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

08/28 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties

08/29 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains



