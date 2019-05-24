(Hed) P.E Returning Home At Last For SRH Fest Performance

(Hed) P.E. will be performing in their hometown for the first time in a decade when they take the stage for this year's SRH Fest in Huntington Beach, Ca.

The event will be taking place at Sealegs on August 24th and besides (Hed) P.E. will also feature performances from Long Beach Dub Allstars, Kingspade featuring Johnny Richter and D-Loc from the Kottonmouth Kings will be performing the Kingspade and Kottonmouth Classics.

They will be joined by Madchild, Chucky Chuck of DGAF, Mix MOB, OPM and Tomorrows Bad Seeds. SRH founder Kevin Zinger had this to say, "We're excited to be bringing back another SRH Fest, this line-up and venue was the perfect pairing."





Related Stories

More Hed PE News

Share this article



