Sydney rockers Northlane are streaming a new acoustic version of their song "Rift". The track comes from their forthcoming "2D" EP, which is set for release on May 21st.
The EP will feature the band unplugging for new acoustic versions of 5 of their tracks. Marcus Bridge had this to say, "Recording an acoustic EP is something that we've wanted to do for quite some time and felt right with the personal nature of the songs from 'Alien'.
"I wanted to strip these songs back to the bare minimum to juxtapose the soundscapes of the album, a 2D version of sorts. A song like 'Rift' has a completely different energy in this context and took on new meaning with the recording in the depths of lockdown, now almost feeling like a cry of frustration and despair." Check out the song and see the tracklisting below:
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video
New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'
Journey Frontman Shares All-Star Steve Miller Cover
Royal Blood Rock 'Boilermaker' In New Video
Northlane Share First Song From Unplugged EP
Rise Against Announce Nowhere Generation Tour
Soul Coughing Offshoot Ghost Of Vroom Share Animated Video
Grouplove Release 'Oxygen Swimming' Video And Announce Tour