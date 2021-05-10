Northlane Share First Song From Unplugged EP

Sydney rockers Northlane are streaming a new acoustic version of their song "Rift". The track comes from their forthcoming "2D" EP, which is set for release on May 21st.

The EP will feature the band unplugging for new acoustic versions of 5 of their tracks. Marcus Bridge had this to say, "Recording an acoustic EP is something that we've wanted to do for quite some time and felt right with the personal nature of the songs from 'Alien'.

"I wanted to strip these songs back to the bare minimum to juxtapose the soundscapes of the album, a 2D version of sorts. A song like 'Rift' has a completely different energy in this context and took on new meaning with the recording in the depths of lockdown, now almost feeling like a cry of frustration and despair." Check out the song and see the tracklisting below:

2D tracklisting

1. Bloodline (acoustic)2. Rift (acoustic)3. 4D (acoustic)4. Enemy Of The Night (acoustic)5. Sleepless (acoustic)

"Rift" stream

