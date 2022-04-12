Northlane Returning to North America For Summer Tour

Northlane have announced that they will be returning to North America for the first time since 2019 with a new trek that will feature support from Silent Planet and Avoid.

An additional act to be announced at a later date and tickets are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 15 at 10am local time. They will be launching the new tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Obsidian", which they will be self-releasing on April 22nd.

The headlining tour is set to kick off on July 13tg in San Francisco at the Great American Music Hall and will conclude on August 25th in Los Angeles at The Regent. See the dates below:

7/13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

7/15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

7/16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7/17 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

7/19 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

7/20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

7/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

7/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

7/24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

7/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

7/27 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7/28 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

7/29 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec

7/30 - Boston, MA - Paradise

7/31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8/2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

8/3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

8/4 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

8/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

8/7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

8/10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

8/12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

8/13 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8/14 - Destin, FL - Club LA

8/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

8/17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Center

8/18 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

8/19 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

8/20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

8/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

8/23 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

8/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

8/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

