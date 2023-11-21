Northlane Premiere 'Dante' Video

(Atom Splitter) Northlane have shared their expansive new single, "Dante," along with a music video. "Dante" is the first piece of new music since the release of their #1 album Obsidian (2022) and signals a new era for the four-piece.

"Dante" was originally written by guitarist and songwriter Jon Deiley as a pure dance track not intended for Northlane. The band spent a year developing the song to fit their signature sound, resulting in an emotionally heavy track carried by a compulsive beat that opens up to a panoramic chorus.

The striking lyrics carry a lot of weight, as frontman Marcus Bridge explains, "'Dante' is a song about losing someone close to us. As we try to process our grief, we are constantly asking ourselves questions, memories clouded with reminders of our loved one's pain, wondering if there's anything we could have done."

"Dante" was recorded with their old friend and revered producer, Will Putney right before Northlane set off on the massive Monsters of Rock U.S. tour with Parkway Drive in August this year. It's been close to a decade since they last worked with Putney on their breakthrough Singularity (2013) and #1 album Node (2015), and during that recording session, Northlane collaborated with some of the most influential artists in their history.

Northlane will debut "Dante" live on home soil in February on their first and only headline tour of the country in 2024. Featuring an absolutely jam-packed lineup of guests, including Erra (USA), Landmvrks (France) and Banks Arcade, and a second Melbourne show has already been added to meet demand.

