Northlane Plot North American Mirror's Edge Summer Tour

Northlane have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American Tour in support of their forthcoming EP, "Mirror's Edge", which will arrive on April 12th.

The headline run will feature support from Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, March 22nd at 10am local time.

The "Mirror's Edge" tour will be kicking off on June 21st in Seattle, WA at Neptune and will conclude on July 27th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades. See the dates below:

6/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

6/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

6/23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

6/24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

6/26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6/27 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

6/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

7/1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

7/3 - Lakewood, OH - Roxy

7/4 - London, ON - London Music Hall

7/5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7/6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

7/7 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

7/9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7/10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

7/11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

7/12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

7/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7/14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

7/16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7/17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

7/19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

7/20 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

7/21 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

7/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

7/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7/26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

7/27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

