Northlane Plot North American Mirror's Edge Summer Tour

Northlane have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American Tour in support of their forthcoming EP, "Mirror's Edge", which will arrive on April 12th.
The headline run will feature support from Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, March 22nd at 10am local time.
The "Mirror's Edge" tour will be kicking off on June 21st in Seattle, WA at Neptune and will conclude on July 27th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades. See the dates below:
6/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
6/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
6/23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
6/24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
6/26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
6/27 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
6/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
7/1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
7/3 - Lakewood, OH - Roxy
7/4 - London, ON - London Music Hall
7/5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
7/6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
7/7 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
7/9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7/10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
7/11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
7/12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
7/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
7/14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
7/16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7/17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
7/19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
7/20 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
7/21 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
7/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
7/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
7/26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
7/27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Northlane Recruit Karnivool's Ian Kenny For 'Afterimage'
Northlane Recruit Parkway Drive's McCall For 'Miasma'
Northlane Premiere 'Dante' Video
Northlane Returning to North America For Summer Tour
Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce The Over and Out Farewell Tour- +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots Launching The Jubilee Tour- more
Judas Priest Almost Top UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield'- Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Concert- Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce The Over and Out Farewell Tour
+LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots Launching The Jubilee Tour
The Gaslight Anthem Share Teaser For New EP
Northlane Plot North American Mirror's Edge Summer Tour
Marillion Preview 'An Hour Before Dark' Live Package With 'Reprogram The Gene' Video
Tony Orlando Celebrating Final Show Of Farewell Tour With Media Appearances
Nektar To Take 'Journey To The Other Side' With New Live Package
The Black Crowes Stream New Album