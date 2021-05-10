Singled Out: Darren Michael Boyd's Night of the Neurotoxins

Darren Michael Boyd just premiered his brand new song and music video entitled "Night of the Neurotoxins", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. On a side note, the video features him playing every guitar that he owns! Here is the story:
Even though Night of the Neurotoxins is an instrumental song, there is still somewhat of a colourful story behind it. I love hiking and taking walks in nature, and I often find it helps clear my head and inspire me when I'm writing. This would prove to be true when I got stung on the leg by a wasp during a short evening nature walk last summer. Aside from the localized pain, I couldn't help but notice the instantaneous headache between the eyes that came with it. As I limped along for the rest of my walk, I was fixated on the overkill of neurotoxin contained within this little insect, and how rapidly it spread through my system.
I kept thinking "Night of the Neurotoxins", like a name for a horror movie! I wrote the song alternating between Playful country licks to symbolize the pleasant walk in the trails, contrasted by some dramatic hard rock parts, representative of the violence of the sting. Of course, I had to include a teasing, buzzing lead guitar solo - which is the voice of the jerk responsible for the painful disruption!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and check out a behind the scenes clip here
