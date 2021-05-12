.

Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mastodon video still

Mastodon are streaming a brand new song called "Forged by Neron." The track comes from the forthcoming "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack".

Brann Dailor had this to say, "We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack! We've all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world."

The album is set to be released on June 18th and will also feature tracks from Rise Against, Grey DazeDenzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, Idles, Gunship, Tyler Bates (feat. Dave Lombardo), Soccer Mommy and more. Stream the song below:


Related Stories


Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'

Slaves On Dope And Mastodon Stars Lead New Kings Of Quarantine Jam

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Mastodon's Full Adult Swim Festival Performance Streaming Online

Mastodon Recruit Scott Kelly For New Track 'Fallen Torches'

Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Mastodon Release 'Fallen Torches' Video

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song

News > Mastodon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more

Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more

Reviews

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video

Carrie Underwood Launching Las Vegas Residency

Yours Truly Deliver 'Siamese Souls' Video

Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'

Mat Kearney Unplugs For January Flower Acoustic EP

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall

Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour

Oasis Announce Knebworth Concert Documentary