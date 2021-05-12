Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'

Mastodon are streaming a brand new song called "Forged by Neron." The track comes from the forthcoming "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack".
Brann Dailor had this to say, "We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack! We've all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world."
The album is set to be released on June 18th and will also feature tracks from Rise Against, Grey DazeDenzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, Idles, Gunship, Tyler Bates (feat. Dave Lombardo), Soccer Mommy and more. Stream the song below:
Slaves On Dope And Mastodon Stars Lead New Kings Of Quarantine Jam
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review
Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute
Mastodon's Full Adult Swim Festival Performance Streaming Online
Mastodon Recruit Scott Kelly For New Track 'Fallen Torches'
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic
Mastodon Release 'Fallen Torches' Video
Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video
Carrie Underwood Launching Las Vegas Residency
Yours Truly Deliver 'Siamese Souls' Video
Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'
Mat Kearney Unplugs For January Flower Acoustic EP
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall
Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour
Oasis Announce Knebworth Concert Documentary