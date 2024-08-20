.

Mastodon Expand 'Crack The Skye' For 15th Anniversary

Mastodon have announced that they will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their acclaimed "Crack The Skye" album with special expanded reissues on October 4th.

The special releases will be available in various formats including a 2-LP vinyl, a 2-CD, and vinyl and CD box sets that will featuring a bonus Blu-ray with over two-and-a-half hours of material including the Crack the Skye: The Movie, The Making of Crack the Skye, and special 15th anniversary animations.

The box sets will also include a 24-inch poster, custom magnets, as well as a 12-page booklet, in addition to reimagined artwork by the band's longtime collaborator Paul Romano.

All versions will have the original album tracks remastered, with a bonus instrumental mix off all of the tracks. The band launched pre-orders via their official store.

