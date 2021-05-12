Yours Truly Deliver 'Siamese Souls' Video

Yours Truly have released a brand new music video for their tack "Siamese Souls." The song comes from the group's debut album "Self Care", which was released last year.
The new single focuses on vocalist Mikaila Delgado's "turning to astrology as a means to cope with and find meaning as her relationship was ending," according to the announcement.
She explains, "it's about sugar coating the fate of a relationship by looking towards astrology ....it can be so easy to become ignorant to the reality of the situation because you convince yourself the universe is bigger than you." Watch the video below:
