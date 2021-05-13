Atreyu Recruit All-Star List Of Friends For 'Catastrophe' Video

Atreyu have recruited some of their famous friends for the music video for their brand new single "Catastrophe". The song is the follow-up to "Save Us", which was the first music from the band after they parted ways with singer Alex Varkatzas.
The new music video includes cameo appearances from members of Silverstein, Trivium, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Ice Nine Kills, as well as Hyro The Hero
They said of the track, "'Catastrophe' is, in essence, an apocalyptic love song. We took a more imaginative approach to the feelings about that we as individuals and the rest of the planet were going through.
"The world felt like it was falling apart around us. Nothing was certain, and stress and darkness were coming in from every angle. But living through it all with someone who you truly love somehow made it all okay." Watch the video below:
Atreyu Get Visual For 'Catastrophe'
