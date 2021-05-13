Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will be returning to the road this summer. He has announced that he is launching a short UK tour with his new band Saving Grace.
Plant announced the dates via his Facebook page on Thursday morning (May 13th). The band had originally planned to play dates in the US and UK last year but they were postponed due to the pandemic.
The new run of dates will be kicking off on June 22nd in Tenbury Wells at The Regal and will wrap up on July 31st in Cawthorne at the Underneath the Stars Festival. See the dates below:
June 22 - Tenbury Wells - The Regal
June 24 - Exmouth - Exmouth Pavilion
June 25 - Poole - Lighthouse
June 27 - Royal Tunbridge Wells - Black Deer Festival
June 29 - Shrewsbury - Severn Theatre
July 26 - Dudley - Dudley Town Hall
July 31 - Cawthorne - Underneath the Stars Festival
