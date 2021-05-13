David Starr has released a music video for his brand new cover of The Cars classic hit "Drive". The song is part of the American star's ongoing Touchstones album project.
Starr launched the project during quarantine with the goal of releasing one new song each month for a year and then gathering the singles together for a full album release.
He said of his take on The Cars classic hit ballad, "I have wanted to cover this song for years - the dreamy synths and simple but emotional lyrics have always been a standout from the decade.
"I had my own personal experience with 'Drive' since I first heard it in Aspen, CO. At the time I was running with a crowd that maybe partied a little too hard; I knew my fair share of folks that needed to be driven home on a given night, and some nights, myself included. I am really proud of the way this one came out and the new acoustic direction it took." Watch the video below:
David Starr Marks 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest- Mastodon- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Dead & Company Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Born of Osiris Release 'Angel or Alien' Video and Announce Album
Crowded House 'Playing With Fire' In New video
The Cars' 'Drive' Given Americana Makeover By David Starr
Glass Animals Go Space Ghost Coast To Coast With New Video
Switchfoot Release 'i need you (to be wrong)' Video
Modern English Release 'I Melt With You' Lockdown and Announce Tour
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour