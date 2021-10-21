David Starr Shares Cover Of U2's 'One'

(Richlynn Group) Americana musician David Starr has concluded his year-long project with the released of his rendition of the U2 classic "One". We were sent the following details about the single and the project:
What began as a passion project during quarantine has become one of Starr's most prolific endeavors to date. Starting in November 2020 with a cover of "Every Kind of People" (Robert Palmer), Starr has consistently released one single a month ending with the crown jewel of the project - "One." It is a message as present as ever, giving listeners a bittersweet moment to look back upon where we are today compared to November of last year.
"Wrapping up the Touchstones project I wanted to save this one for last. It is everything I love in a song - powerful lyrics, inspiring chord changes; it comes from a place of real emotion and passion," Starr shares. "For me the ultimate bar is to write a song like it someday. From what I understand, it was written during a time when U2 was going through some dysfunction, and maybe almost splitting up, but they came together. I think we could all use a message like it right now. We are not all the same, but we are one."
The track features Starr on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Mark Prentice on bass and keyboards, Dan Dugmore on electric guitar, Matt Bubel on drums, John Prentice on electric guitar, Martha Ditto on cello, Jimmy Mattingly on fiddle, and Michelle Prentice on vocals. The forthcoming full video of "One" will feature the musicians on the song coming together for the first time since it was first recorded.
Starr is set to release all of the singles from Touchstones as an album before the end of the year, celebrating with a full band show in Nashville, TN November 17th at Indo Nashville (632 Fogg St. Nashville, TN 37203). Check out David's cover of "One" via Spotify here.
The Cars' 'Drive' Given Americana Makeover By David Starr
David Starr Marks 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus
Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir
Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming
Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'
Rise Against Share First Track From Nowhere Sessions EP