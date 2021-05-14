Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup

Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails will be headlining this year's installment of the Louder Than Life Festive with Metallica playing on two nights with unique sets.

The festival will return this year and is set to take place on September 23rd through 26th at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The event will also feature performances from Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, Jane's Addiction, Staind, Rise Against, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthrax, Gojira, Seether, Pennywise, Beartooth, The Distillers, Killswitch Engage and more. See the daily lineups below:

Thursday, September 23: KORN, Staind, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Beartooth, Sevendust, Knocked Loose, Wage War, Helmet, Escape The Fate, Zero 9:36, Hyro The Hero, Teenage Wrist, Currents, Jeris Johnson, Another Day Dawns, Blame My Youth

Friday, September 24: Metallica, Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Starset, Avatar, Fever 333, Turnstile, Cleopatrick, Dead Sara, '68, The Blue Stones, South Of Eden, Tallah, Joyous Wolf, Contracult Collective

Saturday, September 25: Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Ghostemane, The Distillers, Asking Alexandria, Grandson, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, Red, Butcher Babies, Bones UK, Diamante, Siiickbrain, UNITYTX, Dana Dentata, The Messenger Birds

Sunday, September 26: Metallica, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Seether, Pennywise, Skillet, Sabaton, The Hu, Badflower, Mammoth WVH, Fozzy, Red Fang, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, Avoid, Tempt, Dead Poet Society, Like Machines



