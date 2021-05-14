Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup

Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails will be headlining this year's installment of the Louder Than Life Festive with Metallica playing on two nights with unique sets.
The festival will return this year and is set to take place on September 23rd through 26th at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
The event will also feature performances from Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, Jane's Addiction, Staind, Rise Against, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthrax, Gojira, Seether, Pennywise, Beartooth, The Distillers, Killswitch Engage and more. See the daily lineups below:
Thursday, September 23: KORN, Staind, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Beartooth, Sevendust, Knocked Loose, Wage War, Helmet, Escape The Fate, Zero 9:36, Hyro The Hero, Teenage Wrist, Currents, Jeris Johnson, Another Day Dawns, Blame My Youth
Friday, September 24: Metallica, Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Starset, Avatar, Fever 333, Turnstile, Cleopatrick, Dead Sara, '68, The Blue Stones, South Of Eden, Tallah, Joyous Wolf, Contracult Collective
Saturday, September 25: Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Ghostemane, The Distillers, Asking Alexandria, Grandson, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, Red, Butcher Babies, Bones UK, Diamante, Siiickbrain, UNITYTX, Dana Dentata, The Messenger Birds
Sunday, September 26: Metallica, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Seether, Pennywise, Skillet, Sabaton, The Hu, Badflower, Mammoth WVH, Fozzy, Red Fang, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, Avoid, Tempt, Dead Poet Society, Like Machines
Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Metallica's James Hetfield Part Of Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album
Metallica Rock National Anthem At Golden State Warriors Game
Metallica Donate To Help Texans After Winter Storm
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed
Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'
Point North Release 'Nice Now' Video
Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal
Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021
Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release
ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video