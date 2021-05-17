Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love'

(hennemusic) When Queen returned to the studio to record the follow-up to 1975's "A Night At The Opera", it was music legend Aretha Franklin who inspired their next hit single, "Somebody To Love", as seen in the latest episode of their weekly feature, "The Greatest."
"Freddie wanted to be Aretha Franklin," says guitarist Brian May, "you have to bear this in mind, and that explains everything. He loved Aretha. And, this was his Gospel epic. It kind of followed in the steps of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the sense that we were building up these multiple vocal parts, but this time we were being a Gospel choir, instead of being an English choir."
"And there's me going on about Aretha Franklin, sort of made them go a bit mad," recalled Mercury, "I just wanted to write something in that kind of thing. I was sort of incentivized by the gospel approach that she had on her albums, the earlier albums."
As the group began work on what would become the lead single to their fifth album, "A Day At The Races", May shared some insight into the vibe of the sessions.
"Freddie came in very well prepared with a lot of vocal parts and we just worked our way through it," the guitarist explains. "There was a very good feeling. I always remember thinking 'yeah, this is going to be something great.'"
Reaching No. 2 on the UK charts, "Somebody To Love" was a Top 10 hit in several countries while peaking at No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100; meanwhile, "A Day At The Races" delivered Queen their second straight UK chart-topper while earning gold status for sales of 100,000 copies in the country. Watch the episode here.
Queen Look Back A Night At The Odeon For The Greatest Video Series
Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest
Queen Revisit 'Bohemian Rhapsody' For The Greatest
Queen Look Back At Night At The Opera
Queen Recall First European Tour On The Greatest Video Series
Geoff Tate Is Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche
Queen Revisit Their Turning Point With Latest The Greatest Video
Dropkick Murphys Stream New Song 'Queen Of Suffolk County'
Queen Go Back To The Rainbow 1974 For The Greatest Video Series
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love'
The Black Crowes Reschedule Shake Your Money Maker Tour
Anthrax Revisit Spreading The Disease On 40th Anniversary Series
Caliban Streaming New Visualizer Video
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour
Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced
Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour
Singled Out: Dream Racer's Let's Go Home