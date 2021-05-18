Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup

The ShipRocked cruise will be returning early next year and Lamb Of God, I Prevail, Steel Panther, and Sevendust lead the lineup artists who will be taking part.

The cruise will set sail from Galveston, Texas on January 22nd aboard the Carnival Breeze and will visit ports in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico before turning on January 27th.

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton will also be doing a special performance and additional bands include lso Badflower, Avatar, P.O.D., Ayron Jones and ShipRocked's own all-star band The Stowaways and more.

Morton had this to say, "We are thrilled to announce that Lamb Of God will be appearing on ShipRocked 2022! Live music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you've been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for 5 days of non-stop rock?! Bring your sunscreen, Pedialyte and lots of Dramamine...Let's gooooooo!"

Steel Panther added, "Continuing the legacy of legendary seafarers who came before us like Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo and the great Captain Merrill Stubing, Steel Panther is proud to be a part of ShipRocked 2022. It will be the best fishing trip you have ever been on...if you're fishing for a first mate or just an old-fashioned rockin' good time."



