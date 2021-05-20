Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery

Queen guitarist Brian May is recovering from eye surgery that he underwent on Thursday (May 20th), the legendary guitarist shared via social media.

May shared a photo before the surgery on Instagram and wrote, "One Vision ! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery. I'm in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day's work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."

He updated fans following the procedure. He said, "And .... all done !! I really didn't feel a thing. It was all done with local anaesthetic and a tiny bit of sedation - So I was conscious throughout the whole thing - and fascinated by this amazing procedure. Only about 20 mins.

"The patch stays on until tomorrow morning. It's an iPatch ! So obviously I'll soon have to take it off and put it back on again. Big thanks to my eye surgeon the brilliant Robin Hamilton, and my anaesthetist Con, and all the lovely folks at the London Clinic who have taken care of me so kindly."



