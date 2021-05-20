Singled Out: Vera Revive's Faint

Vera Revive just released a new single called "Faint" featuring Kingdom of Giant's Dana Willax for Mental Health Awareness month and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Faint" was written for Mental Health Awareness month, and for those dealing with eating disorders or body dysmorphia. Since our inception in May 2020, Vera Revive has always dealt with topics of an honest nature, more importantly, topics regarding discrimination or mental health. These are topics that not only we deal with, but we believe a lot of people struggle with. The goal of "Faint" was to write a song that many people could relate to, and use that platform to help individuals use resources to start a path to recovery.
The actual writing process has always been the same for us: We start with a great riff, and build the entire song around it. Afterwards, we heavily focus on the lyrical content that we are presenting to fans. Writing full songs can take as little as a couple of hours, to weeks. In the case of "Faint," we dedicated about one week of time to perfecting every detail in the song. The contribution of Dana Willax also helped us navigate the direction of the song.
"Faint" will always remain a special song to us, and will be used as a reminder that you don't always know what someone else is going through.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
