Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a lyric video for the song "Mammoth". The track comes from his solo project Mammoth WVH's self-titled debut album that is set to be released on June 11th.
Van Halen says that the new track encompasses the overall vibe of the the forthcoming album and features inspirational lyrics like, "Hey you. Anything is possible. You're not the only one. Yeah. Let 'em think you're unremarkable and prove them wrong."
The former Van Halen bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen wrote and recorded all of the instruments and vocals for the album himself. Watch the lyric video below:
