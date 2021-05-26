Allman Betts Band Launching Livestream Series

The Allman Betts Band have that they will doing three special livestream events via NoCap that will be kicking off on Mondays starting June 14th through June 28th. Details for each show can be found below:

Monday, June 14 - From the famous Village Studios in Los Angeles, The Allman Betts Band will play a special seated, intimate acoustic show. Featuring songs from Down to the River, Bless Your Heart and some other gems.

Monday, June 21 - The Allman Betts Band will play their latest album Bless Your Heart in its entirety for the first time ever. Live from the famous Roxy Theatre on The Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California.

Monday, June 28 - By very popular fan demand, The Allman Betts Band for the first time ever, will play an entire set of Allman Brothers Band songs. Live from the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, California. Tickets are available here.

The band is also playing live in person shows with concerts kicking off tomorrow, May 27th in Florence, SC and running through June 19th in Lafayette, NY. See the dates below:

Allman Betts Band on Tour

May 27 - Florence, SC @ Francis Marion University PAC

May 29 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

May 30, - Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre

Jun 1 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre

Jun 2 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre

Jun 3 - Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square

Jun 4 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jun 5 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

Jun 6 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

Jun 9 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

Jun 10 - Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts

Jun 11 - Ashland, VA @ The Pavilion

Jun 12 - Union Hall, VA @ The Coves

Jun 13 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

Jun 15 - Vineland, NJ @ Landis Theatre

Jun 18 - Swanzey, NH @ Monadnock Drive-In

Jun 19 - Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park



