Allman Betts Band Launching Livestream Series

The Allman Betts Band have that they will doing three special livestream events via NoCap that will be kicking off on Mondays starting June 14th through June 28th. Details for each show can be found below:
Monday, June 14 - From the famous Village Studios in Los Angeles, The Allman Betts Band will play a special seated, intimate acoustic show. Featuring songs from Down to the River, Bless Your Heart and some other gems.
Monday, June 21 - The Allman Betts Band will play their latest album Bless Your Heart in its entirety for the first time ever. Live from the famous Roxy Theatre on The Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California.
Monday, June 28 - By very popular fan demand, The Allman Betts Band for the first time ever, will play an entire set of Allman Brothers Band songs. Live from the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, California. Tickets are available here.
The band is also playing live in person shows with concerts kicking off tomorrow, May 27th in Florence, SC and running through June 19th in Lafayette, NY. See the dates below:
Allman Betts Band on Tour
May 27 - Florence, SC @ Francis Marion University PAC
May 29 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
May 30, - Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
Jun 1 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre
Jun 2 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre
Jun 3 - Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square
Jun 4 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jun 5 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
Jun 6 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
Jun 9 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
Jun 10 - Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts
Jun 11 - Ashland, VA @ The Pavilion
Jun 12 - Union Hall, VA @ The Coves
Jun 13 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
Jun 15 - Vineland, NJ @ Landis Theatre
Jun 18 - Swanzey, NH @ Monadnock Drive-In
Jun 19 - Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park
