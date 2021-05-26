Florida Georgia Line Announce I Love My Country Tour

Florida Georgia Line have announced that they are returning to the road this fall with their I Love My Country Tour 2021, which will feature support from Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin
The trek will be kicking off on September 24th in Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood and will be wrapping up on November 20th in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley had this to say, "Touring is back, y'all! This is the longest we've gone without being on the road, and we've been counting down the days until we can finally say - we're going on tour!
"Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We're excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!" See the dates below:
Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line Share 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.' Video
Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency
Florida Georgia Line To Rock Tennessee Titans' New Uniform Reveal
Tyler Hubbard Sings 'Stand By Me' To His Baby Daughter
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online
Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard's New Baby
David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker- Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery- more
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin
Allman Betts Band Launching Livestream Series
Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup
David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery
Florida Georgia Line Announce I Love My Country Tour
Rod Stewart In The Studio For 'Every Picture Tells a Story' 50th Anniversary