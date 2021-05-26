Florida Georgia Line Announce I Love My Country Tour

Florida Georgia Line have announced that they are returning to the road this fall with their I Love My Country Tour 2021, which will feature support from Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin

The trek will be kicking off on September 24th in Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood and will be wrapping up on November 20th in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley had this to say, "Touring is back, y'all! This is the longest we've gone without being on the road, and we've been counting down the days until we can finally say - we're going on tour!

"Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We're excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!" See the dates below:





I Love My Country Tour

9/24 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood9/25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center9/26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center9/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center10/1 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center10/2 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center10/7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach10/8 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre10/9 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview10/14 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena10/15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center10/16 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek10/22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion10/23 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live10/28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena10/29 - Chicago, IL - United Center10/30 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center11/4 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre11/5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre11/6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre11/7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center11/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion11/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum11/13 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater11/16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena11/19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center11/20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

