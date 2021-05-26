.

Florida Georgia Line Announce I Love My Country Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-26-2021

Florida Georgia Line have announced that they are returning to the road this fall with their I Love My Country Tour 2021, which will feature support from Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin

The trek will be kicking off on September 24th in Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood and will be wrapping up on November 20th in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley had this to say, "Touring is back, y'all! This is the longest we've gone without being on the road, and we've been counting down the days until we can finally say - we're going on tour!

"Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We're excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!" See the dates below:

I Love My Country Tour


9/24 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
9/25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
9/26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
9/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
10/1 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
10/2 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
10/7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
10/8 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
10/9 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
10/14 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
10/15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
10/16 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10/22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
10/23 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
10/28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10/29 - Chicago, IL - United Center
10/30 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
11/4 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
11/5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
11/6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
11/7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
11/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
11/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum
11/13 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
11/16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
11/20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

