Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line Share 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.' Video

Chase Rice has released the music video for his new single "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." featuring Florida Georgia Line. The track is the follow up to his 2020 releases , "The Album Part I" and "The Album Part II", and ahead of Part III which will arrive later this year.

The video was filmed at an old tobacco barn on Rice's Nashville property with award-winning director TK McKamy and the song was written by Rice, Hunter Phelps, Cale Dodds and Corey Crowder.



Chase had this to say, "We actually wrote this song before the pandemic, which is crazy because it's almost like God was intervening in the song just to say, 'Hey y'all, get ready. You're gonna have a lot of time to sit around a fire, drink some beer and hang out with me.

"It's a special song in that way because it really is a celebration of what 2020 became for us and a lot of other people -- slowing down to enjoy these moments with our loved ones and having deeper, more meaningful conversations with each other." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Chase Rice Adds New Leg To Eyes On You Tour

News > Chase Rice



