Gulf Coast Jam Announce Special Ticket For Festival

Event poster

(Campbell Entertainment) Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam organizers have listened to the fans, and for the first time in the event's 10-year history, are offering a special $139.00 ticket for college students.

The four-day gathering is the largest Country music festival in the Southeast and one of the last venues headliners Florida Georgia Line will perform as a duo, having recently announced they are taking a break from recording music together.

Old Dominion and Brooks & Dunn will headline June 3 and 5, respectively, and Brett Young will anchor the recently-added Thursday Night Kick-Off Party Presented by Royal American and People's First Insurance on June 2 at Frank Brown Park in beautiful Panama City Beach.



"Florida Georgia Line are not only one of the most-requested acts we've ever had at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, both Brian and Tyler are fixtures on the Florida Panhandle," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "We will be sad to see them take a break, but we can pretty much guarantee a party the night they play Panama City Beach!"



In addition to the headliners, Thursday night's lineup includes Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon and Casi Joy. Friday will see Gary Allan, Jordan Davis, Randy Rogers Band, Tyler Rich, Ryan Griffin, Tigirlily, and Presley & Taylor hit the stage. Chris Janson, Maddie & Tae, Frankie Ballard, Darryl Worley, Steve Moakler, Nate Barnes, and Chandler Flint will entertain Saturday. Sunday wraps with Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tracy Lawrence, Corey Smith, Elvie Shane, Confederate Railroad, and the Pepsi Southern Original winner.



"We know how much college students love the beach, and we know how much they love Country music, so combining both with a special ticket price just made sense," said COO Mark Sheldon. "Four days of fun, sun and great music - you just can't beat that!"

Related Stories

Florida Georgia Line Announce I Love My Country Tour

Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line Share 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.' Video

News > Florida Georgia Line