.

Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-27-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jordan Davis tour poster

Jordan Davis has announced that he will be hitting the road later this year for his headlining Buy Dirt Tour, which he will be launching to promote his new "Buy Dirt" EP.

The trek will feature support from Seaforth and Mackenzie Porter on all stops except the November 7th show in Verona, NY at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Davis will be kicking off the tour on September 9th in Minneapolis, MN at The Filmore and wrap things up on December 19th in Boston, Ma at the HOB Boston. See the dates below:

Jordan Davis Buy Dirt Tour Dates:


9/9/2021 Minneapolis, MN The Filmore
9/10/2021 Rosemont, IL Joes
9/11/2021 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
9/17/2021 Indianapolis, IN The Egyptian
9/23/2021 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
10/5/2021 Seattle, WA The Showbox
10/7/2021 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater
10/28/2021 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
10/29/2021 Norfolk, VA The Norva
10/30/2021 Columbia, SC The Senate
11/7/2021 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino
12/10/2021 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12/11/2021 St. Louis, MO The Factory
12/16/2021 New York, NY Webster Hall
12/17/2021 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
12/18/2021 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
12/19/2021 Boston, MA HOB Boston

Related Stories


Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour

Jordan Davis Releases New Single 'Need To Not'

Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

News > Jordan Davis

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges- more

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

advertisement
Latest News

Thursday Reissue Long Out Of Print Album 'Waiting'

Dee Snider Releases 'I Gotta Rock Again' Video And Announces Album

Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour

Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows

Stevie Nicks, The Strokes Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

Leviathan Project Releasing New EP Next Week

KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit

Anthrax Enter State Of Euphoria On 40th Anniversary Series