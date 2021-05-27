Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour

Jordan Davis has announced that he will be hitting the road later this year for his headlining Buy Dirt Tour, which he will be launching to promote his new "Buy Dirt" EP.

The trek will feature support from Seaforth and Mackenzie Porter on all stops except the November 7th show in Verona, NY at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Davis will be kicking off the tour on September 9th in Minneapolis, MN at The Filmore and wrap things up on December 19th in Boston, Ma at the HOB Boston. See the dates below:

Jordan Davis Buy Dirt Tour Dates:

9/9/2021 Minneapolis, MN The Filmore9/10/2021 Rosemont, IL Joes9/11/2021 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection9/17/2021 Indianapolis, IN The Egyptian9/23/2021 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom10/5/2021 Seattle, WA The Showbox10/7/2021 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater10/28/2021 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE10/29/2021 Norfolk, VA The Norva10/30/2021 Columbia, SC The Senate11/7/2021 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino12/10/2021 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION12/11/2021 St. Louis, MO The Factory12/16/2021 New York, NY Webster Hall12/17/2021 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live12/18/2021 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom12/19/2021 Boston, MA HOB Boston

