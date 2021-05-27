Jordan Davis has announced that he will be hitting the road later this year for his headlining Buy Dirt Tour, which he will be launching to promote his new "Buy Dirt" EP.
The trek will feature support from Seaforth and Mackenzie Porter on all stops except the November 7th show in Verona, NY at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.
Davis will be kicking off the tour on September 9th in Minneapolis, MN at The Filmore and wrap things up on December 19th in Boston, Ma at the HOB Boston. See the dates below:
Jordan Davis Releases New Single 'Need To Not'
Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges- more
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Thursday Reissue Long Out Of Print Album 'Waiting'
Dee Snider Releases 'I Gotta Rock Again' Video And Announces Album
Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows
Stevie Nicks, The Strokes Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Leviathan Project Releasing New EP Next Week
KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit
Anthrax Enter State Of Euphoria On 40th Anniversary Series