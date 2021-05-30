.

Slayer's Gary Holt Joins Generation Kill For 'Never Relent'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-30-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Generation Kill video still

Generation Kill have recruited Slayer and Exodus star Gary Holt for their new song "Never Relent" and have released a music video for the track.

The band feature former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes and the song appears on their forthcoming studio album, "MK-Ultra", which is set to be released in late summer.

Dukes had this to say about the track, "I’m really proud of 'Never Relent'. I was inspired to write the lyrics after reading about certain tyrannical leaders in history like Vlad the Impaler and Genghis Khan. It turned out to be one of the most brutal tracks on the album, which is why it made sense to have Gary play on it with us."

Gary Holt added, "I’m super fired up to have been able to contribute a solo to the new Generation Kill song 'Never Relent'! The song is ripping on its own, to be able to contribute a solo to it was super kick ass! Crushing song! Check it out ASAP!” Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Slayer's Gary Holt Joins Generation Kill For 'Never Relent'

News > Generation Kill

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction- Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert- Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78- more

Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album- Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover- Queen Special Reissue- more

Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more

Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- Allman Brothers Band 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert- more

Reviews

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction

Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert

Enter Shikari Headlining Download Pilot Festival

Fozzy Take A Wild Ride With 'Sane' Video

Swallow The Sun Releasing Their First Live Album This Summer

dim Release 'home is where you are' Video

Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78

Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville