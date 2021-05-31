Enslaved Release Live Video For Classic Track 'Fenris'

Enslaved have released a live performance video for their classic song "Fenris." The recording comes from one of the band's forthcoming live packages.

"Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020)", is one of four titles in the album/DVD Cinematic Tour 2020 collection that is set to be released on June 25th.

The other titles are "The Rise of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)", "Below The Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)" and "Utgard - The Journey Within (Cinematic Tour 2020)" and they will be released in various formats including a limited edition 4CD, DVD box set, limited edition splatter vinyl, a limited 4DVD set and digitally.

Grutle Kjellson had this to say, "Fenris was perhaps the first song we wrote that got a massive encore demand, and before we actually had a lot of songs to pick from, we even played it twice during a set... haha.

"So, since all the songs on the Chronicles of the Northbound set was handpicked and voted for by our fans, it wasn't a big shock that the grand old wolf was among the chosen ones.

"Fenris has been present on many of our setlists for pretty close to 30 years now, and it is still a great song for both ourselves to perform and for the audience to absorb. It's a very energetic song, and its lyrical concept deals with letting the energy flow naturally without trying to enslave (bish!) it.

"The consequences can be fatal if you keep the wolf in captivity for too long. Let loose your inner wolf, the inevitable tide, and enjoy!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Enslaved Release 'Urjotun' Music Video

Enslaved Release 'Jettegryta' Video

Enslaved Part Ways With Veteran Member

News > Enslaved



