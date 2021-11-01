.

Iron Maiden Pay Tribute To Malcolm Dome

Michael Angulia | 11-01-2021

Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden have shared a tribute to beloved UK music journalist and author Malcolm Dome who has passed away at the age of 66, according to Louder.

The band took to social media to share the following tribute, "We are all very much saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of our friend Malcolm Dome.

"He was fearless, intrepid, passionate and forthright as a journalist and latterly a broadcaster and we respected him immensely. We send our sympathies to his family, his friends and his colleagues at this sad time. He will be missed."

