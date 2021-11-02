Tremonti And Bad Wolves Tour Announced

(hennemusic) Tremonti recently announced dates for a 2022 European tour in support of their latest album, "Marching In Time," and they will be joined by special guests Bad Wolves.
The month-long series will open in Bristol, UK on January 15, with shows wrapping up in Prague, Czech Republic on February 11. Tickets for all dates are available via the regular outlets.
Introduced with the lead single, "If Not For You", Tremonti recorded "Marching In Time" with longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette; the set topped the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart while going Top 20 in multiple European countries.
The 2021 project marks the follow-up to 2018's "A Dying Machine." See the tour dates here.
