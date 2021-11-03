Carl Palmer Launches ELP Legacy Tour

Carl Palmer is finally kicking off his ELP Legacy Tour, his first shows since 2019, after the dates were originally postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.
The tour kicks off Wednesday (November 3rd) in Warrendale, PA at Jergels with some dates still to be announced, the tour is expected to wrap up just before Thanksgiving.
Palmer had this to say about returning to the road, "Finally! The band and I are very eager to get back on stages in America, and around the rest of world, where possible.
"The show will have some material we have not played in years, as well as ELP's best loved material. Visually, we will include footage in the show that reflects the highlights of ELP's career." See the initial dates below:
Wed Nov 3 Jergels Warrendale, PA
Thu Nov 4 Magic Bag Theater Ferndale MI
Fri Nov 5 Marion Civic Center Marion IL
Sat Nov 6 Wildey Theater Edwardsville IL
Sun Nov 7 Arcada Theater St Charles IL
Tue Nov 9 Tally Ho Theater Leesburg VA
Wed Nov 10 Beacon Theater Hopewell VA
Thu Nov 11 2300 Arena Philadelphia PA
Fri NOV 12 Kent Stage Kent OH
Sun Nov 14 Ludlow Garage Cincinnati OH
Tue Nov 16 Tellus 360 Lancaster PA
Thu Nov 18 Mauch Chunk Opera House Jim Thorpe, PA
Fri Nov 19 Broad Brook Opera House Somer CT
Sun Nov 21 Shea PAC/ William Patterson College Wayne NJ
Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Announces Final Leg Of World Tour
Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Live 2 CD and DVD Set Announce
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour- Bob Seger Uninjured In Halloween House Fire- NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah- more
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth- Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album- more
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
New Found Glory Deliver 'Somber Christmas' Video
alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video
Epica Share Epic Live Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship Announced
Carl Palmer Launches ELP Legacy Tour
Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Share Mini Documentary
Touche Amore Announce North American Headline Tour
Angels & Airwaves Extend Tour With Special Concert Stream