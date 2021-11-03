Carl Palmer Launches ELP Legacy Tour

Carl Palmer is finally kicking off his ELP Legacy Tour, his first shows since 2019, after the dates were originally postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

The tour kicks off Wednesday (November 3rd) in Warrendale, PA at Jergels with some dates still to be announced, the tour is expected to wrap up just before Thanksgiving.



Palmer had this to say about returning to the road, "Finally! The band and I are very eager to get back on stages in America, and around the rest of world, where possible.

"The show will have some material we have not played in years, as well as ELP's best loved material. Visually, we will include footage in the show that reflects the highlights of ELP's career." See the initial dates below:

Wed Nov 3 Jergels Warrendale, PA

Thu Nov 4 Magic Bag Theater Ferndale MI

Fri Nov 5 Marion Civic Center Marion IL

Sat Nov 6 Wildey Theater Edwardsville IL

Sun Nov 7 Arcada Theater St Charles IL

Tue Nov 9 Tally Ho Theater Leesburg VA

Wed Nov 10 Beacon Theater Hopewell VA

Thu Nov 11 2300 Arena Philadelphia PA

Fri NOV 12 Kent Stage Kent OH

Sun Nov 14 Ludlow Garage Cincinnati OH

Tue Nov 16 Tellus 360 Lancaster PA

Thu Nov 18 Mauch Chunk Opera House Jim Thorpe, PA

Fri Nov 19 Broad Brook Opera House Somer CT

Sun Nov 21 Shea PAC/ William Patterson College Wayne NJ

